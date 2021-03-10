Assembly polls: Congress to avoid senior candidates except Oommen Chandy

Senior congress leaders have said that over 50% of the candidates will be new faces this time around.

news Kerala Assembly Election 2021

The Congress high command has decided to avoid picking senior leaders, specifically those who have contested polls five times before, for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Those who have contested five times before will not be chosen regardless of their victory, according to reports.

The list of candidates that the Congress is fielding this year is yet to come out, with the Congress high command discussing the candidates list in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, veteran Congress leader PC Chacko said that the rule will be applicable to all leaders except Oommen Chandy. With this, veteran leaders including KC Joseph, eight -time MLA from Kannurâ€™s Irikkur and other senior leaders will be forced to stay out of the fray. MM Hassan, Palode Ravi, Thampanoor Ravi, K Babu, Sarath Chandra Prasad are some of the senior leaders who might not contest the polls this year.

Reports also state that the discussion on UDF seat allocation will end by Wednesday. At present, only the seats for Kerala Congress Joseph faction have to be finalised.

The Congress high command has also directed that women candidates are to be given 20% of the seats and that 50% of the seats should be given to those below 40 years of age. MP TN Prathapan too had earlier stated that Congress high command field at least one woman candidate and two people below the age of 40 in all districts.

The decision has been taken based on the directions of Rahul Gandhi who has asked that 50% of the seats be be reserved for young people, women, persons with disabilities etc.

Over five potential candidates were listed per constituency for over 70 constituencies. A screening committee comprising sitting Members of Parliament got together on Monday and shortlisted three candidates from the list of five per constituency.

The Congress high command has also instructed the screening committee to shorten the list to one per constituency in the upcoming central selection committee meeting on Wednesday.