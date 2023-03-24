‘Assault on democracy’: South leaders across party lines support Rahul Gandhi

“The hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is the latest chapter in Sangh Parivar's assault on democracy,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Parties across south India have expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified as a Parliamentarian on Friday, March 24. The action comes amid a defamation case against the politician over a statement on PM Narendra Modi in 2019. Apart from Congress leaders in the south, leaders across party lines expressed solidarity with Rahul and slammed the ruling BJP. Condemning the action against him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is the latest chapter in Sangh Parivar's assault on democracy.”

Rahul was convicted by a Surat court under defamation charges, regarding a statement he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. However, the court granted him bail and suspended his sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court. A day later, on Friday, March 24, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notice that Rahul has been disqualified as a Member of Parliament.

Bharat Rashtriya Samithi party national president and Tealangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his statement called it a black day in the history of Indian democracy. “Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi's arrogance and dictatorship. It is highly reproachable that the Modi government is not only abusing constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform- the Parliament for its nefarious activities. It is adverse time for democracy and constitutional values. Modi’s regime has overshadowed the Emergency. Harassment of opposition leaders has become a routine. Modi on his own is collapsing by disqualifying opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This is not the time for conflicts between parties. All democrats should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP government to safeguard democracy and constitutional values in the country.”

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president KTR Rama Rao called it undemocratic, saying, “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution. The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn this! (sic).”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and said that it curtails the fundamental right to express oneself. He said, "To disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP, before he could go for an appeal is nothing but snatching away the right of an elected Member of Parliament. It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi. The impact created by brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is also a reason for BJP's fear."

The Chief Minister also said that the BJP is afraid that Rahul Gandhi will jeopardise their politics if he enters the Parliament again. He said, “It is not fair for the Union Government to disqualify someone from the Parliament instead of trying to answer the valid questions raised by them. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an onslaught on all the progressive – democratic forces of our country. All the political parties in India shall realise this and we should oppose it unitedly.”

Actor and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan, also condemned Rahul’s disqualification and expressed solidarity. “Rahulji, I stand by you during these times! You have seen more testing times and unfair moments. Our judicial system is robust enough to correct aberrations in dispensation of justice. We are sure, you will get your justice on your appeal of the Surat Court’s decision. Satyameva Jayate!!(sic).”

Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka has expressed confidence in getting justice from the Gujarat High Court in the matter. “It is impossible to silence the voice of Shri @RahulGandhi through baseless law suits & propaganda,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said. Pointing out that the judgement of the Surat court is not final, he said, “Cowards throw fake propaganda & pose weak threats, & there is no question of bowing because of this. Fight for justice will continue & final victory will be ours.”

Slamming the BJP government for silencing criticism, he said, “@BJP4India govt is filing fake law suits against all those speaking against the govt. It is Rahul Gandhi today. It will be you tomorrow.”

.@narendramodi govt has displayed its cowardness by disqualifying our leader Shri @RahulGandhi for speaking the truth.



This is a dark day in India's democracy.#IndiaWithRG pic.twitter.com/ICIdL2r6Td March 24, 2023

