Assailants attempt to abduct Kerala woman, flee after seeing police vehicle

The woman's family, however, alleges police inaction as the criminals fled after seeing a patrol vehicle and have not been caught yet.

A woman, who was returning home from work at the Alappuzha Medical College, underwent a harrowing experience late on Monday, September 20, when two bike-borne assailants attempted to rob and abduct her. However, the assailants escaped upon seeing police officials who were patrolling the area. On Tuesday, the womanâ€™s family explained the ordeal to the media.

According to the family, around 11 pm on Monday, the woman, who is a healthcare worker, was returning to her home in Thrikkunnapuzha on her two-wheeler, when two men on a bike followed her, and knocked her down. "They blocked her and hit her on the head. Fortunately, she was wearing a helmet. However, her vehicle fell down and hit a post, rendering it non-functional. Following this, they grabbed her and searched her for gold ornaments. But she did not have anything on her. She managed to run off and unavailingly tried to enter a house. However, the men went after her, dragged her back and tried to abduct her," the womanâ€™s relative told the media.

She managed to run away again, when the police patrolling vehicle reached the spot. Though the men ran away, they were eventually caught, the Station House Officer at the Thrikkunnapuzha police station in Alappuzha said.

CCTV footage aired by the media shows the woman travelling in her two-wheeler, being followed by two men. The health worker is currently undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital.

Meanwhile, her family has raised allegations of shortcomings on the part of the police, as the crime took place when they were nearby. The woman's husband, Nawas, told Mathrubhumi News that the police allegedly did not act swiftly.

"It was because she managed to escape from the abduction that the police came to the spot. Following that my wife called me. When I reached the spot, the police said that since it was late at night, they would conduct an inquiry the next day. But till now, there has been no action. Now they called and told me that if she is brought to the station, they will take her statement," Nawas said on Tuesday.

Watch the family raising allegation:

Congress veteran and former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also reacted, alleging lapses on the part of the police.

Meanwhile, Thrikkunnapuzha police officials told PTI that they stayed with the woman till her relatives arrived at the crime scene and thereafter, searched the area till 5 am for the assailants. They also said that CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify the assailants and also the registration number of their bike. The police official further said that the victim's statement was recorded the next day.

The police also told PTI that the woman did not say she needed medical help, and that was why the patrolling vehicle did not take her to a hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The commission has also sought a report from the State Police Chief, on the allegations levelled against the officers.

In the wake of the attack, State Police Chief Anil Kant on Tuesday ordered district police chiefs to strengthen patrolling from 10 pm to 5 am at junctions, pocket roads, ATM counters and religious institutions.

'Act swiftly on complaints of health workers'

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of reported attacks against health workers in hospitals, the State Police Chief on Monday ordered police officials to react swiftly to complaints of health workers. District police chiefs have been ordered to ensure speedy and proper investigation. The order comes after the recent intervention of the Kerala High Court, directing strict action against those who attack health workers. Recently, Kerala saw a rise in the number of attacks against healthcare workers.

(With PTI inputs)