Asifabad gangrape-murder: Telangana court to pronounce judgement on Jan 27

As many 25 witnesses were produced by the prosecution and arguments in the case have concluded.

news Crime

A special court in Telangana will on January 27 pronounce its judgement in connection with the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman after final arguments in the case concluded on Monday.

On November 25, 2019, the body of the 30-year-old Scheduled Caste woman with stab marks was found in Lingapur mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district. Subsequently three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her. The woman was a travelling vendor, selling balloons for a living.

The Telangana government had last month issued orders, setting up a special court for speedy trial in the case.

On December 14, 2019, a charge sheet was filed in the court of the Fifth Additional District Judge,Adilabad,which has been designated as the special court for speedy trial in the case.

"Arguments from the defense and prosecution were completed on Monday. The case has been posted for judgement for January 27. As many 25 witnesses were produced by prosecution, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy told PTI. The three accused pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in December, the woman's family and different people's organisations had staged protests and demanded an 'encounter' death for the three men on the lines of the four accused in the 'Disha' (woman veterinarian) gang rape and murder case. The four accused in the veterinarian case were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police on December 6, 2019.

Activists and family members had said that though the nature of the crime was same, the response was different for the veterinarian's case.

Speaking to TNM in December last year, the woman's husband had said, “No official, MLA or minister has come to see us or ask after us. Why this discrimination? They seem convinced that this incident doesn’t deserve any attention.”

Read: Family of Asifabad gangrape-murder victim and activists allege media, political apathy