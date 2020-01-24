Asif Ali-Rajeev Ravi's upcoming film titled 'Kuttavum-Shikshayum'

The story is based on a real life investigation of a bank robbery in Kasaragod.

Flix Mollywood

Asif Ali has signed up a new film that will be directed by Rajeev Ravi and it has been titled Kuttavum Shikshayum (Crime and punishment). Sibi Thomas is penning the screenplay for this flick in association with Sreejith Divakaran. Sibi Thomas, before venturing into the film industry, was a circle inspector who served at a police station in Kasargod. Sibi was seen as a cop in Dileesh Pothan’s Thondimuthalum Driksaskshiyum, which was well received by the audiences.

After proving his mettle as an actor, Sibi Thomas is set to take the new avatar as a screen writer. He will be penning the screenplay and it will be based on the real investigation that he had done in 2016. Apparently, the film will be based on the jewelry robbery in Kasargod that Sibi investigated.

Asif Ali will be playing a cop in this thriller which also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna in the star cast. Suresh Rajan is cranking the camera and National award winner B Ajithkumar is in charge of the editing. Arun Kumar VR will be bankrolling Kuttavum Shikshayum under the banner Film Roll Productions. Reports are that a major portion of the film will be shot in Kasargod and Rajasthan. The shooting is slated to begin on January 26th.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali will be completing his current projects on hands including Rachiyamma, Ellaam Shariyaakum, and Parannu Parannu.

Of this, Rachiyamma is a segment of the anthology film directed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu. It is based on the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Uroob’s short story Rachiyamma, written in 1969.

Also, Asif Ali is paired up with Amala Paul in the upcoming Malayalam film Parannu Parannu. Directed by Sugeeth, this will be a complete romantic comedy entertainer. Besides Amala Paul, Parannu Parannu will have two more female actors who are yet to be revealed.