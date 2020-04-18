Asif Ali as cop in 'Kuttavum Shikshayum'?

The film will reportedly be directed by Rajeev Ravi and scripted by Sibi Thomas.

Flix Mollywood

Reports surfaced some weeks ago that Asif Ali has signed up a new film that will be directed by Rajeev Ravi and that itâ€™s titled Kuttavum Shikshayum. Sibi Thomas is penning the screenplay for this flick in association with Sreejith Divakaran.

Asif Ali will be playing a cop in this thriller which also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna in the cast. Suresh Rajan is cranking the camera and National Award winner B Ajithkumar is in charge of the editing. Arun Kumar VR will be bankrolling Kuttavum Shikshayum under the banner Film Roll Productions.

Interestingly, this is the first time Asif is playing a cop and his fans are waiting in anticipation to see him in that get-up on the silver screen. Some pictures from the sets of Kuttavum Shikshayum have also been doing rounds online.



Pooja ceremony of Kuttavum Shikshayum

Asif Aliâ€™s next film in the pipeline will be Kunjeldho, which is based on a real life incident. RJ Mathukutty is making his directorial debut with this flick touted to be a youthful romantic entertainer. Sources in the know say that Asif Ali will be playing a college student in the film. He will be pairing opposite debutant actor Gopika Udayan on screen.

A short clip of the film was released by Mollywood megastar Mammootty recently which shows Asif Ali in a completely new avatar. The technical crew of this film includes Shaan Rahman for music and Swaroop Philip for cinematography. Vineeth Sreenivasan is the creative director of the film.

Asif Ali currently has a number of films including Thattum Vellattom, which is based on the popular art form Theyyam. This film will also have Soubin Shahir, Saiju Kurup, Lal Jr, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi in the lead roles. The groundwork for this project is on and the makers are in the process of roping in two heroines. The shooting of Thattum Vellattom is expected to begin in mid-2020.

(Content provided by Digital Native)