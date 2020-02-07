Asif Ali as college student in 'Kunjeldho'

RJ Mathukutty is making his directorial debut with this flick touted to be a youthful romantic entertainer.

Flix Mollywood

Asif Ali is bagging some of the best roles in his career. His next film in the pipeline will be Kunjeldho, which is based on a real-life incident.

Sources in the know say that Asif Ali will be playing a college student in Kunjeldho. He will be pairing up with debutant Gopika Udayan on screen.

A short clip of the film was released by the Mollywood megastar Mammootty recently which shows Asif Ali as a happy-go-lucky young man in love. A song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan plays in the background.

The technical crew of this film includes Shaan Rahman for music and Swaroop Philip for cinematography. Vineeth Sreenivasan is the creative director of the film.

Asif Ali also has a number of other films in the pipeline, including Thattum Vellattom, which is based on Theyyam, popular temple art form in Kerala. The film will also have Soubin Shahir, Saiju Kurup, Lal Jr, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi in the lead roles. The groundwork for this project is on and the makers are in the process of roping in two heroines. The shooting of Thattum Vellattom is expected to begin in mid-2020.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali has signed up another new film that will be directed by Rajeev Ravi and it has been titled Kuttavum Shikshayum. Sibi Thomas is penning the screenplay for this flick in association with Sreejith Divakaran. Asif Ali will be playing a cop in this thriller which also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna in the cast. Suresh Rajan is cranking the camera and National award winner B Ajithkumar is in charge of the editing. Arun Kumar VR will be bankrolling Kuttavum Shikshayum under the banner Film Roll Productions.

Asif Ali’s other upcoming projects include Rachiyamma, Ellaam Shariyaakum, and Parannu Parannu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)