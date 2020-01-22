Asif Ali to collaborate with director Rohit VS for a romantic comedy

It is the third time that the duo are working together, after collaborating for two popular films, ‘Adventures of Omanakuttan’ and ‘Ibilis’.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Asif Ali and director Rohit VS have collaborated for two films – Adventures of Omanakuttan and Ibilis – in the past and both these films turned out to be popular. Rohit VS proved that he can create unique characters on screen and Asif Ali essayed the roles to perfection.

The exciting news now is that the duo will be teaming up again and this time it will be a romantic entertainer. Sources in the know say that it will be a film about the lead pair, being two free souls, falling in love and about their dreams, passion and success. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting will begin in mid-2020, say sources.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali will be completing his current projects on hand including Rachiyamma, Ellaam Shariyaakum, and Parannu Parannu.

Of this, Rachiyamma is a segment of an anthology film and it is directed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu. It is based on the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Uroob’s short story Rachiyamma, written in 1969. Recently, the first look of its lead actor Parvathy was. In fact, the actor looked very similar to the look Sona Nair had when this short story was adapted as a television serial and was aired on Doordarshan several years ago.

In Parannu Parannu, Asif Ali will be acting opposite Amala Paul. Directed by Sugeeth, this will be a complete romantic comedy entertainer. Besides Amala Paul, the film will have two more heroines who are yet to be revealed. The groundwork for this rom-com is on and the shooting is expected to commence soon.

Last year, Asif Ali completed 10 years in Mollywood. He made his acting debut with Shyamaprasad’s movie Rithu in 2009. Apoorvaragam, Salt 'N’ Pepper, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Iblis, Sunday Holiday and Virus are some of his popular movies. His last movie release was Kettyol Aanente Malaka.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: Love Malayalam cinema? This new OTT platform has old, new and rare movies