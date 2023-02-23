Asianet News anchor Vinu V John summoned by police for comment during TV debate

The case was filed in March 2022, by CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem after a prime time discussion on Asianet News aired on March 28, between 8 and 9 pm.

news Controversy

Kerala journalist and Asianet News anchor Vinu V John, appeared before the police after he was summoned for questioning over a case filed by Elamaram Kareem, a CPI(M) parliamentarian regarding a prime time discussion aired by the channel. Vinu is an Associate Editor at Asianet News. Vinu appeared at the Cantonment police station on February 23, Thursday. As per an Asianet report, police did not reveal that they had registered a case against Vinu and he came to know about it when he went to renew his passport a few months back. Vinu also handed over the full video clips of the debate, which was the reason for the case.

The case was filed in March 2022, by Elamaram Kareem after a prime time discussion in the channel aired on March 28, between 8 and 9 pm. The discussion was based on a Bharath Bandh observed by various trade unions. Vinu was criticising Elamaram Kareem’s justification of violence that was unleashed on the Bandh day.

Vinu had said on air, “Elamara Kareem’s vehicle should have been attacked. And the people in it whether it was his family, they also should be brought out of the vehicle. His vehicle’s tyre should have been punctured. Just like Yasir (a victim of bandh day violence) was treated, Elamaram Kareem should have been hit on his face. Then he will understand whether it was equal to scratching or pinching.”

A case was filed against the journalist under IPC Sections 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 120 (o) (causing nuisance) of the Kerala Police Act.

Soon after this incident in March, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had pasted posters at the house of Vinu V John. The posters were in the name of CITU Peroorkada Area Committee, which gave a call for protests against Vinu and to isolate him.

A few days later, trade union workers of various political parties except the BJP marched to Asianet to register their protest against the comment made by John.