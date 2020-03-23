Ashok Selvan to team up with 'Thegidi' director again

Ashok Selvan will also be making his Malayalam film debut this year along with Mohanlal.

Flix Kollywood

Ashok Selvan and director Ramesh came up with a hit movie Thegidi in 2014. And now, according to a TOI report, the duo is planning on a sequel for this neo-noir mystery thriller. Sources revealed that it will not be a sequel to Thegidi but the filmmakers are planning on a thriller just like it.

Thegidi’s success in Tamil paved way for the release of its Telugu dubbed version Bhadram soon after its release. This film was remade in Malayalam with the title Chanakya Thanthram in 2018. Thegidi, produced by C. V. Kumar, C. Senthil Kumar and T. E. Abinesh, was made on a budget of Rs. 2.7 crores and went on to collect Rs. 10 crores at the box office. The film starred Janani Iyer and Ashok Selvan in the lead with Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat and Sai Prashanth in supporting roles.

While Ashok Selvan is gearing up for the Ramesh directorial, his last film Oh My Kadauvle turned out to be a hit. The film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and prodcued by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam, and Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. Oh My Kadavule, which was a fantasy romantic comedy was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu, and released on Valentine's Day this year.

Further, Ashok Selvan’s debut in the Malayalam film industry will happen with the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham this year. This historical film also has Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh and Keerthy Suresh in the star cast appearing in important roles. Cinematographer Tirru has been roped in as the cameraperson for this venture. The shooting of this magnum opus was completed last year and is currently in the post-production mode due to a large amount of VFX involved.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget.

(Content provided by Digital Native)