Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about receiving hate for his second marriage

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi questioned why he cannot seek happiness and companionship at his age.

Flix Flix

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who recently married Guwahati-based entrepreneur Rupali Barura (50) in Kolkata, was mocked by some for his second marriage. The 57-year-old said that he received a lot of support from his family. Speaking to India Today, the actor questioned why he cannot seek happiness and companionship at his age. Ashish remarked that what was interesting about being called “buddha-khoosat” (old) and other ageist terms was that people were projecting their fears of becoming old.

The actor also said, “We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don’t do things just because you’re old.’ So, does that mean you’re supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?”

Speaking about the significance of being able to make choices without the fear of prejudice, the actor said he made a personal choice to get married legally and was keen on having a family and living with love. He added, “What are these walls we are creating for everyone? It’s a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked, because throughout my life, I have added value.”

Two weeks ago, Ashish had shared a video on Instagram speaking about his marriage to Rupali. He said that he met Rupali a year back and began chatting. Eventually they decided to “walk together as husband and wife.” He had said, “She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let’s keep moving with respect for how people are living their lives.”

Ashish, who is well-known for playing negative roles, is a National School of Drama graduate. He played the role of civil servant VP Menon in the biographical drama film Sardar (1993), based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life.