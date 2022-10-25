‘Ashish Nehra is new UK PM’: Twitter erupts with memes on Rishi Sunak and Nehra

Do they really look alike?

news Twitter Memes

Twitter users, as usual, had a field day on Monday, October 24, hours after Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. While congratulatory messages poured in for Sunak from all quarters, a section of Twitter users felt that the newly elected UK PM resembled former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra, which led to a flurry of tweets comparing the two, leaving users on the social media platform in splits.

The tweets ranged from posting congratulatory messages for 42-year-old Sunak, along with a photograph of Nehra and referring to the Indian fast bowler as the new PM of the UK. Posting images of both Nehra and Sunak, a Twitter user named Kaustav Dasgupta said, “Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak (sic)”. Another user, who goes by the name Socrates, went on to say that Sunak and Nehra seem to be brothers, “who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela (sic)."

Another tweet that went viral on Monday was that of an old image where cricketer Ashish Nehra can be seen handing over an award to a young Virat Kohli. However the caption of the image said, “#RishiSunak with #ViratKohli”.

Have a look at some of the other funny reactions:

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

In case you were confused...



Left: Ashish Nehra (former Indian Cricketer)



Right: Rishi Sunak (soon to be UK Prime Minister) pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 24, 2022

Congratulations! Ashish Nehra



Man! What a journey its been...

From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra



2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

Sunak’s victory is a remarkable turnaround in political fortunes for the former Finance Minister, who lost out to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month after his popularity among party colleagues did not translate in the wider Tory membership vote. The UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.