Ashish Desai sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Justice Desaiâ€™s name as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on July 6, after the predecessor Justice SV Bhatti was elevated as an SC judge.

news Court

Justice Ashish Desai was sworn-in as the 38th Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on Saturday, July 22. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath to the new Chief Justice in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Desaiâ€™s name as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on July 6, after the predecessor Justice SV Bhatti was elevated as an SC judge. The notification for the same was released by the Union government on July 19.

Justice Desai was born in Gujarat and began his career as an advocate in 1985. He was later appointed as a judge in the Gujarat High Court on 21 November 2011, before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court on February 26, 2023.

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other Cabinet ministers including Minister for Law P Rajeev and Minister of Ports Ahammed Devarkovil, and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan were present at the ceremony.