Ashika Ranganath roped in to share screen space with Sri Murali in ‘Madagaja’

The makers have zeroed in on Varanasi as the location for their first schedule.

Flix Sandalwood

The poster revealed by the Madagaja team recently has caught the attention of the movie buffs. While the poster announces that shooting starts on February 20, it has also raked up the curiosity levels by asking the film buffs to guess the heroine. The strong guess among the netizens is that one of the three actors - Samantha, Ashika Ranganath and Shanvi Srivastava – will get to share the screen space with Sri Murali in Madagaja. The team has now officially announced on the occasion of Valentine’s Day that Ashika Ranganath has been roped in as the female lead.

Director Mahesh Kumar was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “The character is that of an educated girl who has a keen interest in farming and agriculture. The role required an actress who would not fuss about getting tanned through the making of this film as that is required for her to get into the skin of the character. Ashika agreed, and she therefore, will be seen in a refreshingly new avatar through this film.”

The makers have zeroed in on Varanasi as the location for their first schedule. Arjun Janya has scored music for this movie.

Mahesh, who debuted as a director with Ayogya, will be wielding the megaphone and director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is supervising the script of this flick. It may be noted that the director, who also happens to be Sri Murali’s close relative, had directed him in Ugramm and therefore shares a good rapport with him. He is making Madagaja as a massy entertainer to satisfy the star’s fans, we hear.

Sri Murali’s last film release was Bharaate which hit the silver screens a few months ago to a good response from the audiences. Produced by Supreeth under his banner, the film had Sreeleela playing the female lead. The star cast also included Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma playing pivotal roles. Bhuvan Gowda had cranked the camera for Bharaate with Mohan B Kere taking care of the art department.

