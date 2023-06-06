ASHAs and ANMs in Telangana to get paid maternity leave

The Minister also directed Health Secretary Rizvi and Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mahanthi to conduct a comprehensive study on the implementation of maternity leave with pay for ASHAs and second ANMs.

Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Monday, June 5, that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the state will now be entitled to paid maternity leave. This decision was reached during a monthly review meeting, which highlighted the vital role played by ASHAs and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in delivering quality healthcare services at the grassroots level.

Addressing the concerns raised by ASHAs demanding salary increases, Minister Harish Rao informed that the government has taken significant steps to improve their remuneration. Currently, ASHAs in Telangana receive a monthly salary of Rs. 9,750, which is considerably higher compared to their counterparts in BJP- and Congress-governed states who receive only Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 per month. This development was aimed at recognizing the invaluable contribution of ASHAs and ANMs in the healthcare sector.

The press release further highlighted the achievements of government hospitals in Telangana during the month of April. Notably, 69% of all deliveries took place within government hospital premises, marking a significant increase from the 30% reported in 2014. Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts were commended for their exceptional performance, boasting delivery rates ranging from 81% to 87%. The Minister emphasized the need to improve facilities in districts where the proportion of government hospital births is lower than the state average.

In addition, Minister Harish Rao instructed Health Secretary Rizvi and Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mahanthi to conduct a comprehensive study on the implementation of paid maternity leave for ASHAs and second ANMs. This announcement preceded the upcoming Telangana Health Day, scheduled for June 14, which aims to celebrate the progress made by the state in the healthcare sector over the past nine years.

The Minister also directed the Joint Director of the Immunization Department to visit Suryapet district, where immunization rates are low, and take necessary measures to improve the situation. Vanaparthi, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Suryapet districts, which currently rank last in overall maternal health performance, were urged to focus on progress and elevate their healthcare standards.