ASHA worker on COVID-19 duty allegedly threatened in Mysuru, 3 arrested

Mysuru city police said the altercation occurred after she advised three men to wear face masks and maintain social distance, as per national guidelines.

Three people were arrested in Mysuru on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA worker). Mysuru city police said the altercation occurred after she advised the three men to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as required under COVID-19 guidelines

.When ASHA worker Sumayya Firdose was doing rounds at Haleem Nagar in Mysuru on Monday to check for symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of the locality, three men allegedly abused and threatened her for advising them to maintain social distance and wear masks, police said.

Based on a complaint by the worker, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mahboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan and investigation is ongoing, police said, adding all the three had been taken into custody.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister ST Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the ASHA worker incident. The FIR has been registered and further action will follow, he added.

The incident comes a day after violence erupted at the minority-dominated Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru city after health workers of the BBMP attempted to take some people into quarantine. More than 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday.

A total of five FIRs have been registered by police under sections such as 143 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 269 (negligence leading to the spread of an infectious disease), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing duty), among others.

No BBMP officials, police or health workers were injured in the incident.

Earlier this month, a ASHA worker, while carrying out a surveillance of COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of people in Sadiq Nagar of Saraipalya in Bengaluru.

