The track is written by Asal Kolaar and OfRo and presented by Atti Culture, a Chennai-based label that promotes independent music.

â€˜Jorthaaleâ€™, a Tamil indie track presented by Atti Culture, a Chennai-based label promoting independent music, has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. The upbeat track which was released in August last year, went viral on social media. â€˜Jorthaaleâ€™ is written by Tamil indie artists Asal Kolaar (Vasantkumar P) and OfRo, who is known for his work with the Casteless Collective. The track has music by the latter, and the music video features Asal Kolaar dancing. â€˜ Jorthaaleâ€™ was directed and edited by Ken Royson.

From social media users creating dance reels to celebrities like Ramya Krishnan shaking a leg to it on a reality show; the song has become widely popular. A video featuring players from Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trying to guess the meaning of the Tamil word â€˜Jorthaaleâ€™ (Fever) also became popular among both fans of cricket as well as music. After players fail to guess the meaning, we see visuals of Suresh Raina and others from the CSK team dancing to the fun track.

The team behind â€˜Jorthaaleâ€™ had posted a video earlier this week, celebrating the success of the song. Apart from visuals from the original song where Asal Kolaar breaks into Kuthu dance, we see reactions from â€˜Enjoy Enjaamiâ€™ fame singer Dhee, and YouTuber Ken who runs the channel, Dad's Den. Both Dhee and Ken heap praise on the creators of â€˜Jorthaaleâ€™ in the clips.

