Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in New Delhi vandalised, 5 Hindu Sena members held

Speaking to The News Minute, Owaisi said that this was not the first time the residence was attacked

The official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road in New Delhi was vandalised on Tuesday, September 21. While the MP was in Uttar Pradesh during the incident, he said that the caretaker of the house, Raju, was assaulted after which he filed a complaint. Based on his complaint, the Delhi Police have arrested five members of the Hindu Sena for their alleged involvement. The accused were armed with axes and also pelted stones at the residence, the complaint says. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said they received information regarding the incident at around 5 pm and rushed to the spot.

Speaking to The News Minute, Owaisi said that this was not the first time the residence was attacked, as a similar incident had taken place in 2015, when Rajnath Singh, who was his neighbour, was the Union Home Minister.

"The whole political ecosystem which is full of bigotry and hatred and these people get emboldened and do these things. The issue is that if an MP's house can be targeted and vandalised, today it is the vandalising of the name plate and throwing stones inside, tomorrow, they can go one step further. These are not fringe elements, they are the main elements of the Hindutva brigade," Owaisi told TNM.

Pointing out that the office of The Election Commission of India, which is guarded by central security forces, was his immediate neighbour, he said that the attack took place despite his residence being located in a high secure zone. "You can come and protest and give a statement against me but why come and vandalise? That shows how radicalised they are. It is for the government to see," he added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station. Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, police said, adding that they vandalised the back gate of Owaisi's residence.

आज कुछ उग्रवादी गुंडों ने मेरे दिल्ली के मकान पर तोड़-फोड़ की।इनकी बुज़दिली के चर्चे तो वैसे ही आम हैं।हमेशा की तरह, इनकी वीरता सिर्फ़ झुंड में ही दिखाई देती है।वक्त भी ऐसा चुना जब मैं घर पर नहीं था। गुंडों के हाथों में कुल्हाड़ियाँ और लकड़ियाँ थीं, घर पर पत्थर बाज़ी की गयी। 1/n pic.twitter.com/bwIAdnt43S — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

In a video clip that was shared on social media, state president of Hindu Sena Lalit Kumar said they went to Owaisi's residence to "teach him a lesson as he speaks against Hindus at his rallies." They also recorded a video of the attack and circulated it on social media.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said, "My Delhi residence was vandalised by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, and my nameplate was destroyed."

"Raju, the caretaker of the house for the last 40 years, was assaulted. The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju's grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken," he added.

"This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised Rajnath Singh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister's residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP's house is not safe, then what message is Amit Shah sending?" he asked.

"The Prime Minister preaches to the world how we must fight radicalisation, please tell who radicalised these goons? If these thugs think that this is going to scare me, they don't know Majlis and what we are made of. We'll never stop our fight for justice," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

@PMOIndia preaches to the world how we must fight radicalisation, please tell who radicalised these goons? If these thugs think that this is going to scare me, they don’t know Majlis and what we are made of. We’ll never stop our fight for justice n/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

