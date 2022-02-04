Asaduddin Owaisi to get 'Z' category security after UP attack

On Thursday, Owaisi's car was fired upon while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

news Controversy

The Union government on Friday, February 4, decided to provide 'Z' category security by commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi. Official sources told PTI that the CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock.

The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said one person involved in the episode has been arrested and a pistol seized from him.

The local Hapur Police said its multiple teams are investigating the case even as the inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe, which has come barely a week ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Owaisi's convoy had four cars, according to the MP. “We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he later told reporters. “I urge the EC to ensure an independent probe into the incident. It must be known who is behind this incident. It's also an appeal to the Modi government and the Yogi government,” he added.

ADG Prashant Kumar in Lucknow said the local police had got into action as soon as the AIMIM chief had tweeted about the incident. Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said, “We are also finding out how they planned this (shooting). Since the incident took place at the toll plaza, we are also checking the CCTV footage available there. Police teams have been deployed and very soon others involved in the episode will also be held.”

Elections are scheduled for February 10 in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polls will be held in seven phases.