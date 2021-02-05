Arya's look in upcoming film 'Enemy' revealed

Directed by Anand Shankar, 'Enemy' stars Arya and Vishal in lead roles.

Arya and Vishal share a good camaraderie and have been very close for a long time. Having worked together in films such as Avan Ivan and Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga (cameo), they had recently announced that they were going to work together once again.

The two will becoming together for an interesting multi-starrer titled Enemy directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame. The film will see both the actors locking horns. Touted to be a thriller, the makers on Thursday unveiled Arya's first look from the film. Sharing the first look Vishal wrote on his Twitter handle,"My most favourite #ENEMY @arya_offl, I think I will not like you in this film but I love you in real life as always, but be ready to face me with all your power in this particular film. I'm not going to take friendship into stock for this particular film. You are gonna get it..."

My most favourite #ENEMY @arya_offl, I think I will not like you in this film but I love you in real life as always, but be ready to face me with all your power in this particular film. I'm not going to take friendship into stock for this particular film.



You are gonna get it... pic.twitter.com/rHWCL2bV0W â€” Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 4, 2021

The movie features Mamta Mohandas and Mirnalini Ravi as the female leads. While Mamta will be seen with Arya, Mirnalini will be seen along with Vishal. The film's shoot started in Hyderabad and the team is currently camped in Dubai for the next schedule. Thaman will be scoring the music for this movie. RD Rajasekar is handling the cinematography, Ramalingam is the art director and Raymond Derrick Crasta has been roped in as the editor.

It may be noted Arya and Vishal had announced earlier that they were going to work together in director PS Mithranâ€™s Irumbu Thirai (2017). The role was to see Arya play an antagonist in the film. Apparently, Arya felt it just isnâ€™t the right time to play the antagonist in his career and dropped the plan and this role was later played by Arjun.

On the other hand, Vishalâ€™s much-awaited film Chakra is all set for a theatrical release on February 19. Written and directed by MS Anandan, the film will be released in all four south Indian languages. The trailer of the film was released earlier last year and it hints at an action thriller that revolves around a cyber-crime. The film stars Vishal playing a cop, and actors Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra too are part of the casting.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles, awaits the release of upcoming boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which has been directed by Pa Ranjith. The project marks their very first collaboration.

The project also stars Kalaiarasan in a key role as a boxer. Arya also currently awaits the release of the childrenâ€™s film Teddy, which also stars actor Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

