Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC to modify bail condition

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, approached the Bombay High Court on Friday, December 10, seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan's application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence. The application said that Aryan Khan has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside. According to Bar and Bench, the plea said that Aryan Khan is accosted by the policemen during his Friday visits to the NCB office due to the large number of media persons present.

The plea also said that as the investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed. The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

The court imposed 14 conditions while granting bail. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court. He was also asked not to indulge in activities similar to the cruise party from which he was arrested, and not to make any public statements about the case.

After spending 26 days in the Arthur Road prison, Aryan Khan walked out of jail on October 30. In its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the Bombay High Court had said that prima facie it had not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.