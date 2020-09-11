Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Swami Agnivesh was being treated for liver cirrhosis for several days.

news Death

Social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi on Friday evening. He was undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis and was in a critical condition. He was declared dead at 6.45 pm on Friday.

A communication from Swami Aryavesh, Working President of the Mukti Morcha and Sarvadeshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, said that Swami Agnivesh had been admitted to the hospital due to liver damage.

“The director of ILBS Dr. Shiv Sareen has declared at 6.45 pm, 11 Sept 2020, that our dearest and best friend of mine is no more. His body will be placed at Bandhua Mukti Morcha office, 7 Jantar Mantar Road, Delhi -1, for the last public tribute from 11 am to 2 pm. We request all our friends to pay their last tribute at the above mentioned address, by following COVID-19 rules,” the communication said.

Swami Agnivesh was a former MLA from Haryana and was a cabinet Minister for Education in 1979. He was a prominent social activist who had worked extensively on bonded labour as part of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front that he co-founded. He had served as the president of the World Council of Arya Samaj, the highest international body of the Arya Samaj movement for 10 years, between 2004 and 2014.

Born in Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Agnivesh had multiple degrees, in Law and Commerce and had worked as a lecturer teaching management at St Xavier's College in Kolkata before practicing.

In 2011, he worked with a team to negotiate with Moaists in Chattisgarh to help free policemen who were abducted. He had appealed to the then PM Manmohan Singh, in 2013, to initiate a dialogue with Naxals to broker peace.

He was also briefly associated with the anti-corruption movement, led by Anna Hazare in 2011 before he broke off with the core group. Swami Agnivesh had worked against several social ills like female foeticide, communism and even terrorism.

People from various walks of life condoled his death. “The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity and tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew, willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 years ago,” said Prashant Bhushan. He was referring to an attack on the activist when he went to Jharkhand to address a rally of farmers and tribal persons.

The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity&tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew,willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged. RIP Agnivesh jihttps://t.co/SapzPnRznC September 11, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. The last time I met Swami Agnivesh ji around a year &a half or perhaps before that, he was asking me about GYMS!! He hugged me and when I touched his feet kissed my head like a father would . I will miss his warmth.

Om Shanti — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) September 11, 2020

Very saddened by the passing away of #Swami Agnivesh due to multi organ failure.Influenced by Liberation Theology he worked to rescue and rehabilitate bonded labourers and was a force to reckon with in the eighties . RIP pic.twitter.com/zHprQjWlZt — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 11, 2020