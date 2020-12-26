Arya to replace Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’?

Though the filmmakers have not made an official announcement, reports say that Arya will join the ‘Pushpa’ sets in January 2021.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Tollywood actor Arya, who is currently busy with multiple projects in his kitty, might be seen in a prominent role in a big movie soon. According to the industry grapevine and multiple reports, he has been signed to replace Vijay Sethupathi (who has reportedly opted out due to date clashes) as the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s upcoming thriller Pushpa. If Arya is indeed part of this project, it would mark his return to Telugu cinema after a decade.



Interestingly, Arya made his Telugu debut as the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Varudu, which released in 2009. The makers of Pushpa are yet to make an official announcement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Arya will join the next schedule of the shoot in January 2021. The shooting of Pushpa was recently suspended after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The makers decided to stop shooting and resume in January 2021. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. In a recent media interaction, Arjun revealed that this project with director Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun also has two more projects in his kitty. He has a project titled Icon, apart from a pan-Indian project with A R Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut. Allu Arjun had confirmed his role in the film while promoting his last outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The actor will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. Sharing the news, Arjun had recently tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV July 31, 2020



Actor Arya currently has three projects in his kitty. He awaits the release of boxing-based drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. The film, which explores the boxing culture in North Chennai in the 1990s, stars Arya in the role of a boxer.



He also awaits the release of the children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centred around a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, is directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.



Meanwhile, Vishal and Arya, who had previously worked together in Bala’s Avan Ivan, have joined hands for the second time for filmmaker Anand Shankar’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enemy. The project will see Arya play the antagonist.