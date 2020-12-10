Arya meets Kamal Haasan, shows his work in 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

The project marks director Pa Ranjithâ€™s first time collaboration with Arya.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Arya, who currently has three projects in his kitty, met Kamal Haasan on Wednesday at his residence in Chennai and showed him a glimpse of his work on the upcoming boxing-based drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which has been directed by Pa Ranjith. The film, which explores the boxing culture in North Chennai in the 1990s, stars Arya in the role of a boxer.

Arya took to Twitter to share the pictures of his meeting with Kamal Haasan. He wrote: â€œCanâ€™t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai @ikamalhaasan sir. Itâ€™s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing your thoughts. Still learning from u everyday #Mahendran sir (sic)."

Canâ€™t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai @ikamalhaasan sir Itâ€™s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing ur thoughts.. still learning from u everyday #Mahendran sir pic.twitter.com/U9EToIv6yf â€” Arya (@arya_offl) December 9, 2020

The project marks Ranjithâ€™s first time collaboration with Arya, who underwent an unbelievable transformation for the movie. The project also stars Kalaiarasan in a key role as a boxer. Dushara Vijayan plays the leading lady.

Recently, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyapâ€™s Mukkabaaz, a story of a boxer from a marginalised community. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai. The former has publicly admitted that heâ€™s a fan of Ranjithâ€™s work and that he eagerly looks forward to his films.

However, as per the latest reports, the movie is a story set in North Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi.

This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai. Apparently, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didnâ€™t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who is one of the fittest actors in Tamil cinema.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently awaits the release of childrenâ€™s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan. Arya is currently shooting for Anand Shankarâ€™s upcoming Tamil thriller Enemy, in which he plays the antagonist.

(Content provided by Digital Native)