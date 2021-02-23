Upcoming Tamil movie Teddy is all set to have an OTT- release on March 12, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar posted a tweet announcing that the trailer of the movie will be out on Tuesday. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

A teddy bear, a special character in the film, takes center stage in Shakti Soundar Rajan’s animated drama Teddy. The movie stars real life couple actors Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles. The project marks the first time collaboration of Arya and Shakti. The movie will be a one-of-its-kind outing in the 40-year-old actor’s career.

The film also stars Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal in supporting roles. According to reports, she was approached for the role after her appearance in Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 3. Director Magizh Thirumeni will be making his acting debut in Teddy with his role as an antagonist. Teddy is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green.

Teddy is the first Tamil movie to use an Indian animation company for designing the special character in the film. After Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan, it is the only film to use motion- capture technology. Director Soundar Rajan is also the scriptwriter for the venture. D Imman is on board as the music composer for the film. Teddy is speculated to be the remake of Hollywood movie Ted that came out in the year 2012.