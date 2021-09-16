Arya and Raashi Khanna’s horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 gets release date

Directed by Sundar C, ‘Aranmanai 3’ will hit the theatres at around the same time as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, which is releasing in five languages including Tamil.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Arya and Raashi Khanna’s upcoming film Aranmanai 3 is set to hit the big screens on October 14. 2021. The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 15 on social media. Starring an ensemble cast including Manobala, Yogi Babu, Sakshi Agarwal and the late actor Vivek among others in pivotal roles, the third installment of the horror-comedy flick is helmed by Sundar C.

Sharing the news with fans, Arya wrote on Wednesday, “#Aranmanai3 in theatres worldwide from October 14th Thank you so much partner @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_ @khushsundar @RaashiiKhanna_ #SundarC @iYogiBabu @Actor_Vivek @manobalam @CSathyaOfficial (sic).”

Aranmanai, the first film in the franchise starred actors Hansika Motwani, Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi in lead roles, while its sequel Aranmanai 2 featured actors Hansika, Trisha and Siddharth in the lead. Bankrolled by Avni Pictures, the film has music by Sathya and cinematography by UK Senthil Kumar.

The film's release date will be clashing with that of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which is set to release in five languages including Tamil on October 13. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the period film is being produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Originally, Aranmanai 3 was slated for release on May 14. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recent theatrical release of films has come as a relief to theatre owners and exhibitors since several big-budget films were released on Over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the first and second waves of the pandemic. So far, Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam and Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s Thalaivii have released in theatres.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to watch actor Arya on the big screen, following the release of director Pa Ranjith’s sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Raashi Khanna has a number of projects in the pipeline including a web series co-starring actor Vijay Sethupathi.