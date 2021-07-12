Arya and Pa Ranjith’s ‘Sarpatta’ trailer to be released on July 13

Directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Arya in the lead, ‘Sarpatta’ will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

Flix Kollywood

Director Pa Ranjith announced that the trailer of his much-awaited sports drama Sarpatta will be released on Tuesday, July 13. The film, starring Arya in the lead, will be released on July 22 on Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video, the film unit had announced earlier. The decision to release the film on OTT was made due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Making the announcement about the trailer, Ranjith tweeted, “The man who has no imagination has no wings- Muhammed Ali! Trailer out tomorrow.” Arya also tweeted about the trailer, “Destined to be the BEST Trailer out tomorrow.”

The plot of the movie is reportedly set in North Madras of the 1970s and revolves around a fight between two boxing clans – Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Co-produced and directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta features an ensemble cast consisting of actors John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others. Bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the sports drama has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Arya and Pa Ranjith.

On March 28, the makers released a video titled ‘An Introduction to the world of Sarpatta Parambarai’. The three-minute video introduced the lead characters of the movie. Apart from Arya, who has undergone a physical transformation in order to prepare for the role, we also saw John Kokken and Kalaiyarasan training for their roles.

The movie is co-written by Thamizh Prabha and has cinematography by Murali G, while Selva RK is on board as the editor for the project. Notably, the movie was initially titled Salpetta. The first look poster of the film was released in December last year.

Actor Arya’s previous film was Teddy, which received a mixed response at the box-office. Sarpatta will be Ranjith’s fifth directorial project after Attakathi, Madras, Kabali and Kaala.