Arvind Swami wraps up shoot for 'Vanangamudi'

The star cast for 'Vanangamudi' includes Ritika Singh, Simran, Chandini Tamilarasan and Nandita Swetha.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting of Vanangamudi is coming to an end and this has been confirmed by the film’s lead actor Aravind Swami on his social networking site. The actor wrote, “Wrapping up our shoot soon #Vanangamudi.”

Touted to be an action thriller, Vanangamudi is directed by Selva. The star cast for the film includes Ritika Singh, Simran, Chandini Tamilarasan and Nandita Swetha. Music is composed by D Imman with Gokul handling the cinematography and Anthony in charge of the edits.

Aravind Swami’s last film to release was the Mani Ratnam directorial Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in which he shared the screen space with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay.

The star's newest project that has captured the attention of his fans is the biopic Thalaivi in which he plays the legendary actor and politician MG Ramachandran. Aravind Swami’s perfect look as MGR has made him a hot topic for discussion recently. The film is based on the biography of the late chief minister J Jayalalitha and the Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut plays Jayalalitha in it. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, we hear.

Arvind Swami has a number of films that are yet to see the light of day like Sathuranga Vettai 2, Kallapart and Naragasooran which are yet to hit the screens because of various reasons.

Arvind Swami's next release is expected to be Naragasooran, a suspense drama featuring an ensemble cast of Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika directed by Karthick Naren who made an impressive debut with his critically-acclaimed and highly successful crime-thriller Dhuruvangal 16 aka D 16. The project started rolling in 2018 in Ooty and was predominantly shot inside a house. The film is expected to hit the screens by March this year.

His other project titled Kallapart, touted to be a thriller which also stars Regina Cassandra. The film, directed by Rajapandi of Achamindri fame, features Arvind as a hardware engineer and Regina as a dance teacher. The film marks the first time pairing of Arvind Swami and Regina.