Arvind Swami approached for Simbu’s ‘Maanadu’?

Last seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Arun Vijay in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, actor Arvind Swami’s is currently shooting for Thalaivi, a biopic on the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the actor has been approached to play the antagonist in Simbu-Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu, which is expected to go on the floors later this month.

Recently there were reports that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play the film’s villain but the actor denied this through his Twitter account, saying it was not true.

Meanwhile, Arvind Swami is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary actor MGR in Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay and starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. MGR played an important role in the political career of Jayalalithaa.

Arvind Swami has a number of films that are yet to see the light of day such as Sathuranga Vettai 2, Kallapart, Vanangamudi and Naragasooran, which are yet to hit the screens because of various reasons.

The actor’s next release is expected to be Naragasooran, a suspense drama featuring an ensemble cast of Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika, and directed by Karthick Naren who made an impressive debut with his critically-acclaimed and highly successful crime thriller Dhuruvangal 16. Naragasooran started rolling in 2018 in Ooty and was predominantly shot inside a house. The film is expected to hit the screens by March this year.

His other project, titled Kallapart and touted to be a thriller, also stars Regina Cassandra. The film, directed by Rajapandi of Achamindri fame, features Arvind as a hardware engineer and Regina as a dance teacher.

The actor’s long-delayed crime comedy Sathuranga Vettai 2 is directed by Nirmal Kumar and written by H Vinoth who had directed the prequel. In this film, Arvind Swami is paired opposite Trisha. Produced by Manobala, the venture began production in October 2016 and was wrapped up in November 2017, but is yet to be released.

