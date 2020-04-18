Arunraja Kumaraja to direct â€˜Article 15â€™ remake with Udhayanidhi?

Sources in the know say that Udhayanidhi may be reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana from the original.

Arunraja Kumaraja has proved that he has multiple talents, having acted in movies, penned lyrics for hit songs, and also lending his voices for a number of tracks. He made his debut as director with Kanaa last year, which had Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead with Sivakarthikeyan in an important guest role.

After Kanaaâ€™s success, there were various speculations about Arunraja Kumarajaâ€™s next. While it was said that he will be directing Sivakarthikeyan and later Vijay, there are now reports surfacing that his next hero may be Udayanidhi Stalin.

If industry sources are to be believed, director Arunraja maybe remaking the hit Hindi movie Article 15 with Udayanidhi.

Article 15 was a crime drama film that was co-written by Gaurav Solanki along with Anubhav Sinha who had directed it. The film was produced jointly by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios. It had Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Veen Harsh and Sumbul Touqeer in the star cast. Article 15 revolved around the police investigation after three teenage girls from a village go missing.

Kanaa was bankrolled by Siva under the banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It was a film about a young girl being passionate about playing international cricket and how her father inspires her to achieve the dream; how she overcomes all the difficulties forms the crux of the film. Kanaa was the first film to be made on womenâ€™s cricket in India.

The star cast included veteran actor Sathyaraj playing a pivotal role with debutant Darshan added to the star cast along with Rama, Blade Shankar, Ramdoss and Ilavarasu. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the tunes for this sports drama with Anthony L Rubens taking care of the editing and Dinesh Krishnan on cinematography.