Arun Vijay teams up with Director Hari for next film

Actor Arun Vijay, who has been around for over two decades, is one of the most underrated actors of Tamil cinema. Director Hari is now all set to team up with Arun Vijay for a project for the first time. Though the news was already taken over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms, It was announced officially on Monday.

To be bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions who had bankrolled 'Trisha Illana Nayanthara', 'Imaikka Nodigal', 'En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom' and 'Igloo'. The film will go on floors in February and will release in August 2021. Touted to be a high-budget film in Arun Vijay's career the film is said to be a complete family entertainer with director Hari's elements.

It is well known that Director Hari is married to Arun Vijay's younger sister Preetha Vijayakumar. Singam Director Hari was supposed to team up with Suriya for a film titled Aruva but the project did not take off as planned, due to various undisclosed reasons.

It goes without saying that Arun Vijayâ€™s career took off after starring with Thala Ajith Kumar in Yennai Arindhaal. Even though he played a menacing villain in the film, it didnâ€™t stop the actor from winning over audiences and critics alike with his performance. Later he went on to star in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in which he shared screen space with Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Arun Vijay is currently shooting for AV 31, his yet-untitled upcoming project with director Arivazhagan. This film marks the second time union of the filmmaker with Arun. They had previously worked together in crime thriller Kuttram 23, which was a box-office hit. Arun also has a project titled Sinam and Agni Siragugal in his kitty apart from the second chapter of Mafia, which will be directed by Karthick Naren.

Arun Vijay's last outing was Mafia: Chapter 1 is an action crime thriller that was directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. In the film, Arun Vijay played a narcotics police officer on a mission to hunt down a drug mafia kingpin. Unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box office.

Agni Siragugal is a multi-starrer with Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony in the lead roles with Shalini Pandey and Akshara Haasan as the female leads. According to reports doing rounds, though Agni Siragugal is touted to be an action entertainer, it will have emotional content as well.