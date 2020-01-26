Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj among 141 awardees of Padma Awards: Here’s the full list

The awardees includes former Ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and Mary Kom, among other prominent figures across fields of activities.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, the Indian government announced the Padma Awards 2020, which is one of the highest civilian awards of the country. A total of 141 awardees have been conferred with the awards for their contributions in various disciplines or fields of activities, including public affairs, social work, sports, environment, medicine, literature, science and engineering, education and civil service, among others.

The awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. This year’s list features seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. A total of 33 awardees are women, 18 persons are from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees.

Former MPs George Fernandes (Posthumous), Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), Suhsma Swaraj (Posthumous), Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth GCSK, Olympic boxer Mary Kom, singer Chhannulal Mishra and Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami of Pejavara Mutt in Karnataka (Posthumous) have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, which is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

Among the recipients of the Padma Bhushan award, the third-highest civilian award for distinguished service of high order, include late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

The list of Padma Shri awards, the fourth-highest civilian honour for distinguished service in any field, include Tulasi Gowda (known as the 'Encyclopaedia of Forest’), Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, industrialist Bharat Goenka, technocrat Nemnath Jain, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami, among others.

The Padma awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April every year. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 141 Padma Awards including four duo cases. In a duo case, the award is counted as one).

