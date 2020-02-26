Arulnithi to play a college student in his next

Popular YouTuber Vijay Kumar Rajendran of 'Eruma Saani' fame is directing the film.

Flix Kollywood

After K13 that came in 2019, the Mouna Guru star Arulnithi has finalised his next project. It will be directed by the popular YouTuber Vijay Kumar Rajendran of Eruma Saani fame. Touted to be a college drama, Arulnithi plays a college student in it. The actor had shed 7 kilos of weight for this role, we hear. The shooting of this film has begun already and is progressing well.

Speaking about Arulnithi’s role, director Vijay had said in an interview with the Times of India, “It is a college-based script, inspired by a real story, and the entire film will take place within the premises of a college. Since Arulnithi plays the role of a college student, he has knocked off nearly seven kilos for the role. In fact, we were all quite surprised when he came for the shoot. He looks very young.”

Besides directing the film, Vijay is also playing an important role in it. As per sources, he will be playing the hero’s friend.

Arvinnd Singh, the cinematographer and the producer of the film, has told in an interview that he has been working with Arulnithi since Demonte Colony and that he shares a good rapport with him. Arvinnd added that he got to meet director Vijay during the shooting of Natpe Thunai and that’s how he got to know about the script following which the project materialised after Arulnith’s approval.

Arulnithi meanwhile has Kalathil Santhipom in the making. It is a multi-starrer that has Jiiva and Arulnithi playing the lead roles. N Rajasekar is the director of this friendship-based film and Jiiva’s father and ace producer RB Chaudhury is bankrolling it under his banner Super Good Films.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer of Kalathil Santhipom with the rest of the technical crew comprising R Ashok for dialogues, Pa Vijay and Viveka for lyrics, Abinandhan Ramanujam for cinematography, Dinesh Ponraj for editing and M Murugan for art direction.

