Art installation uses discarded plastic bottles to spread green awareness in Fort Kochi

‘The Trap’ is a 25-foot installation is built entirely out of used plastic bottles, which could fill about 1,500 litres.

A new art installation in Fort Kochi is putting the spotlight on plastic pollution. “The Trap” looks like one giant bottle from a distance, but on closer inspection, viewers will see hundreds of plastic bottles, each with models of human beings trapped inside.

The 25-foot installation is built entirely out of used plastic bottles, which could fill about 1,500 litres. The artwork was created by Edapally native and ad filmmaker KK Ajith Kumar, in association with the Ernakulam district administration, Suchitwa Mission, Cochin Shipyard and Changampuzha Memorial Library. Ajith Kumar has previously created similar installations on Fort Kochi beach.

From children to grown ups, visitors to Fort Kochi have been actively checking out the installation. Viewers can even walk through the installation, which resembles a kaleidoscope and is interactive.

“This is a great idea. To create an awareness about plastic pollution using plastic waste itself,” says Soumya, a passerby on the beach.

The Changampuzha Memorial Library, the main coordinator of the installation, has also introduced a competition to engage viewers further. People can take selfies inside the installations, add an anti-plastic caption and send it to this number - 8078156791. Awards has also been announced for the selected selfies.

As per the statement released by the District Administration, the bottles required for making the installation were collected from littered public places. According to organisers, “The Trap” tries to highlight the dangers of plastic pollution in the oceans.

“The Trap” will be at Fort Kochi beach until December 30. The installation also introduces the concept of green protocol that will be featured by the Cochin Carnival. Cochin Carnival, the iconic New Year celebration in Kochi, will end on January 1, 2020 with its famous carnival rally.

