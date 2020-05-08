Arrival of stranded Karnataka residents from abroad delayed

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department officials stated that the Centre has released a new schedule for arrival of residents from foreign countries.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The arrival of more than 10,000 residents of Karnataka stranded in foreign countries, which was set to begin on Friday, has been delayed by a few days, the Karnataka government said.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department officials stated that the Centre has released a new schedule for arrival of residents from foreign countries.

The department officials have a list of over 10,000 people looking to return to the state. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed that all arrangements for the screening and quarantine of international passengers have been made in the state.

The passengers will be arriving at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports and the sea ports at Karwar and Mangaluru.

People arriving will be divided into two categories - symptomatic travellers and asymptomatic travellers - after a screening process.

"Those who are symptomatic, will be sent to a designated government hospital where they will be isolated and tested three times over a period of 14 days. Those who are asymptomatic will be sent to hotels where they will be tested twice over a period of seven days," says Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

If the test results of asymptomatic persons return negative, they will be sent to home quarantine. The passengers will bear the costs of their stay in the hotel, officials said. In Bengaluru, officials have identified KC General Hospital and CV Raman General Hospital for quarantining people.

Officials stated that details of all travellers landing at airports and seaports will be collected and they will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu application and the Quarantine Watch application on their phones. Flights will be arriving over a period of 8-10 days when the process is in place.