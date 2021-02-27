Arrested for impersonating govt official, Bengaluru man dies by suicide

The deceased was accused of duping several people by posing as a BDA official and collecting money from gullible investors.

news Death

A 60-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a case of impersonating a government official allegedly died by suicide in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru on Friday, the police said. The case pertained to the impersonation of a government official employed at the Bengaluru Development Authority.

The accused was arrested on February 24; and was facing charges of duping several people by luring them to allot a site in Bengaluru. The court had granted police custody on February 25.

The deceased was identified as Siddalingaswamy, who was a resident of Hanumantha Nagar, according to the police. An investigating officer told IANS that the deceased had led a life of government official for the last several decades; his wife and daughter had believed his facade as well the police noted.

The police officials said, “He used to wait in BDA premises hunting for gullible investors. While posing to be a BDA official, he gathered information about the investors and collected money from them in lieu of allotment of a new site or exchanging site of BDA layouts.”

The police officer added his cover was blown when the Hanumantha Nagar police received a complaint against him about ten days ago.

The police said that he was taken to his flat to conduct a detailed search. At home, he died by suicide. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police added.

The police recovered fake letterheads, stamp papers, seals and other materials that are needed to allot BDA sites. Since then, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.



Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)



Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584



Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222



Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.



Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.