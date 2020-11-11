Arnab Goswami released from Taloja jail, yells 'Vande Mataram' from car sunroof

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted him and two other co-accused bail in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

After little over a week in custody, Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja jail on Wednesday. He walked out of prison to the sight of several members of the public celebrating his release. As soon as he got into a waiting car, Goswami emerged from the vehicle's sun roof and began to shout slogans, including 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharath Mata ki jai'. He further thanked the Supreme Court, which granted him and two other co-accused bail in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that the Bombay High Court was wrong to reject the application for grant of interim bail to the news anchor and the other accused in the case. Arnab and two others were granted bail against a bond of Rs 50,000.

“We are travelling through the path of destruction of liberty. You may not like his (Arnab) ideology. Left to myself, I will not watch his channel. But a citizen is sent to jail if High Courts don't grant bail. We have to send a strong message,” Justice Chandrachud observed on Wednesday morning. "We must send a message today to the High Courts as well. Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty. Case after case, High Courts are denying personal liberty,” he added.

Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai on November 4 and was taken to Alibag in Raigad district. He and two others were arrested in connection with the suicide of Anvay Naik, an architect and interior designer and his mother in 2018. Both of them had taken their own lives allegedly over the non-payment of dues by the companies of the accused.

All three accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone while at a COVID-19 quarantine centre, where he was initially kept.