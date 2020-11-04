Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai police, he alleges he was assaulted

Though it is unclear for which case he has been arrested, Republic TV reported that Arnab has been taken into custody in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Editor-in-chief and founder of Republic TV and Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami has been arrested by the Mumbai police and Raigad police on Wednesday morning. Visuals telecast on the channel show at least 20 policemen inside and outside Arnab's house in many police vehicles.

Republic TV has alleged that Arnab was assaulted by the policemen and then forcefully taken away to Raigad in Maharashtra. Though it is unclear for which case he has been arrested, Republic TV reported that Arnab has been taken into custody in connection with the 2018 suicide of an interior designer Anvay Naik who reportedly designed Republic studios. The case for abetment of suicide was filed in Raigad against Arnab after the family alleged that the suicide was over non-payment of bills. Arnab was first placed in a car and then pushed into a van, as per visuals on the channel. As he was being taken into the van, Arnab told the cameras that he and his family were assaulted inside his house. Visuals showed one policeman pushing him inside the house.

Arnab Goswami arrested by the Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Under Section 306. The case was closed by the police and now reopened.

Recalling what happened, Arnab’s wife Samyabrata Ray alleged, “At 7:55am policemen barged in, we were sleeping. They banged the door. We asked them some time to get ready. 20 mins was too much of a time for the encounter cops. The police were carrying cameras. They thrashed Arnab and held him by his hair. Arnab said he wants his lawyer to come. They said that Arnab is being taken to the Raigad police station. Arnab requested for water, he wasn't keeping well.”

Samyabrata said, “Inside the house, I was writing on a paper about what was going on. They snatched the papers from me and told me I am not allowed to write anything. My Lords (Judges), please help us.

Arnab Goswami says that Mumbai Police physically assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. Mumbai police also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV

(Screenshot of Republic TV) pic.twitter.com/kFaDoopAAh — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The police allege that Samyabrata tore the legal papers they were presented with at their residence on Monday morning. Speaking to the cameras from inside the police van, Arnab claimed that his son too was assaulted by the police present in his house.

Sachin Vaze, speaking to Niranjan said that Arnab has been arrested under IPC section 306 in a 2018 case pertaining to suicide of an interior designer Anvai Naik.