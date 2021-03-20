Army road closure: KTR assures help to Secunderabad cantonment residents

KTR directed the Secretary of Urban Development to hold a meeting with Army authorities on the issue.

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao on Friday issued instructions to the Secretary of Urban Development to hold a preliminary meeting with Army authorities regarding the closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment, which residents contend is illegal. “We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed,” KTR said in a tweet, assuring help to the affected.

We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed https://t.co/OIBHve6YfT — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 19, 2021

On Friday, Green Sainikpuri, a forum that has been working to reopen roads in Yapral, Bolarum and other Cantonment areas, appealed to the Minister to address the issue politically, as the road closures were affecting the residents.

“There should be a political will to address this issue which is affecting millions of civilians spread in three municipalities and five out of eight wards of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). Sir we beg @KTRTRS Garu to give us five minutes to share the ground reality. Help us collaborate with state govt with all relevant doc (sic),” Green Sainikpuri tweeted.

According to the forum, the Army authorities have closed 21 roads. The forum urged the government to reopen the closed roads instead of building a new alternate road.

In 2017, an alternate road was proposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) following the closure of Army Ordnance Corps road which leads to East Marredpally, Secunderabad. A survey in this regard was conducted, and it was agreed that 25 acres of defence land would be acquired for this. In return, the state government was to compensate by providing alternate land or pay compensation. However, the project never took off.

Last year in June, the Army authorities had yet again restricted civilians from using Allahabad Gate, Wellington Road, Gough Road and Ordnance Road which leads to Secunderabad, citing containment of COVID-19 cases. The roads were being closed twice every day between 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm and a complete shutdown was in place on Sundays.

However, after outrage by the resident welfare associations, the roads were reopened.



