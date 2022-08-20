Army captain from Kerala who died in MP flood cremated with military honours

Nirmal Sivarajan was undergoing training at the Army Education Corps (AEC) Centre at Pachmarhi and had fallen into a swollen river while driving on August 15.

The body of an Army captain, who died after falling into a swollen river while driving in Madhya Pradesh on August 15, was cremated with full military honours at a public crematorium in Pachalam near Kochi on Friday, officials said. Captain Nirmal Sivarajan (32), who hailed from Mamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala, had fallen into the swollen Bachwada river while he was driving back to Pachmarhi on August 15 after meeting his wife, a Lieutenant posted in Jabalpur.

When the body was brought on Friday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at his residence at Mamangalam in the city to pay their last respects to the departed Army captain. Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj laid a wreath on his body on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Ernakulam MP Hibi, MLAs and corporation authorities also paid their homage to the Army captain. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba visited the bereaved family of Captain Sivarajan.

The Captainâ€™s body was found entangled in a tree in Bachwada river on Naseerabad road in Makhan Nagar tehsil, about 40 to 45 km from Narmadapuram district headquarters, which was recovered by divers and police. The army officer's car was also located in the river, about two kilometres away from his body.

Nirmal Sivarajan was undergoing training at the Army Education Corps (AEC) Centre at Pachmarhi. As he was driving back to Pachmarhi after visiting his wife, he had fallen into the swollen river and drowned while negotiating a culvert over the water body after taking a detour to reach Pachmarhi.

