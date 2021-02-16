Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut in Pawan Kalyan’s period film

Arjun Rampal will reportedly be playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set to make his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming period film. While an official announcement is awaited on Arjun’s casting, a Cinema Express report states that he is all set to join the sets from February 19 in Hyderabad. Apparently, Arjun will be seen playing the character of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in this film, which is referred to as PSPK 27. "A 12-day schedule involving Pawan Kalyan and Arjun Rampal among others will be filmed in specially-erected Charminar and Machilipatnam port sets in the city. He worked on his body language to ace Aurangazeb's part and is excited to begin his new journey in Tollywood," the report said.

Director Krish’s film with Pawan Kalyan was launched in the beginning of last year. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. “The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source had said.

Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will also feature two leading ladies. Recently, it was announced that Nidhhi Agerwal has been signed as one of them. The rest of the casting process is currently underway. Krish’s last directorial was the two-part NTR biopic NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, starring Balakrishna.

Despite garnering good response from the critics, the biopic series did not see a box office success. In 2019, Krish was also involved in the Hindi project Manikarnika, starring Kangana Ranaut. However, he opted out of directing the film after major fallout over creative differences with Kangana, who went on to direct the remainder of the project.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Bollywood’s hit film Pink. The remake has been directed by Venu Sriram and will hit theatres worldwide on April 9, 2021. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, and the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career.

(Content provided by Digital Native)