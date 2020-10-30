Arjun Das starrer ‘Andhaghaaram’ to premiere on Netflix

Directed by debutant filmmaker Vignarajan, the film has Arjun Das of 'Kaithi' fame making his debut as a lead actor.

Flix Kollywood

Director Atlee acquired the rights of long-delayed film Andhaghaaram, which had been in the cans for a long time. The film, which was scheduled to hit the screens in April, got pushed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now it has been announced that the film will skip theatrical release and will get released on OTT platform Netflix. Announcing the same, Netflix tweeted, "There's dark and then there's darkness. The latter arrives on the 24th of November.#Andhaghaaram @Atlee_dir @priyaatlee @vvignarajan @iam_arjundas @vinothkishan @Poojaram22”

Directed by debutant filmmaker Vignarajan, the film has Arjun Das of Kaithi fame making his debut as a lead actor. The upcoming suspense thriller, also stars Vinoth Kishan of Naan Mahan Alla fame.

Earlier, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar managed to watch the film's trailer, and appreciated the team for their splendid work. He took to Twitter to shower praises on the trailer. He wrote, "Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir (sic)."

Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir https://t.co/Xdoyu1pwsx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020

Overjoyed with Karan's tweet, Atlee took to the micro-blogging site to thank him. "Your word is making our small effort much bigger sir, thanks so much for your love and support sir. definitely Cant expect any thing more sir, thanks once again sir, u made our day (sic)," the director posted.

Your word is making our small effort much bigger sir , thanks so much for your love and support sir definitely Cant expect any thing more sir , thanks once again sir , u made our day https://t.co/8cuZEsvjtE — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 14, 2020

The film also stars Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in important roles. The film will be produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram from Passion Studios Production in association with K Poorna Chandra of O2 Pictures and Priya Atlee.

The film will have music by Pradeep Kumar of Sillu Karupatti fame, with cinematography by Damaal Dumeel fame AM Edwin Sakay. Andhaghaaram has Sathyaraj Natarajan on board as the editor.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das is awaiting the release of Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He had penned an emotional note on how Andhaghaaram is very special and close to his heart.

On the other hand, Atlee is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. He has reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role in his upcoming directorial. There are also speculations that Deepika Padukone may be roped in as the female lead for the untitled film.

Content provided by Digital Native