Arjun Das to join hands with director Vasanthabalan for new film

The yet-untitled project will star Arjun Das and Dushara in the lead.

Actor Arjun Das, who rose to fame with his work in films such as Kaithi, Andhaghaaram and Master, is all set to join hands with national award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan for his next project. The yet-untitled film was officially announced on Friday and it will feature Arjun in the lead. The project will be bankrolled by Vasanthabalan along with some of his friends from school, under the banner of UBoyz Studios.



The team has made an announcement on the female lead as well. Dushara, who currently awaits the release of Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya, has been signed to play the female lead.



As per multiple reports, the project is said to be the official remake of The Lift Boy – about a young man and how his life changes when he takes up the job of a lift operator of a posh residential complex. However, an official announcement on whether it is a remake is yet awaited from the team.



Arjun was recently seen in Vijay starrer Master, which featured him in the role of a drug addict who plays an ally to Vijay Sethupathi’s character Bhavani. Arjun made his acting debut with Tamil supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram, which premiered on Netflix last year. He was seen playing a failed cricketer in the movie, which was directed by Vignarajan and also featured Vinoth Kishan and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead roles.



Meanwhile, Vasanthabalan currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jail, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The first look poster of Jail was released in 2018. The film has been wrapped and did not see the light of day for more than a year. Director Vasanthabala shared an emotional note on social media regarding the delay in the film’s release. He wrote “It’s becoming arduous and extremely life-exhausting to release a film in today’s age.”

Abarnathi of Enga Veettu Mappillai fame plays the leading lady in Jail. Interestingly, Prakash and Balan had worked together over a decade ago in the latter’s National Award-winning Tamil film Veyyil, which had music by Prakash.