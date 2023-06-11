Arjun Das cast in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Written and directed by Sujeeth, ‘OG’ will feature Priyanka Mohan as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Arjun Das who became popular after playing the role of an antagonist in Khaidi, will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s OG. OG is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. Making the official announcement, Arjun Das wrote on Twitter, “I don't know where to start... I landed in Hyderabad early last morning and visited the OG set to meet with the team. Was extremely nervous and excited, but meeting Pawan Kalyan Garu in person was surreal. A picture from the set went out yesterday, and ever since, the only question I was being asked was “OG lo unnara?” (Are you playing a role in OG) I didn’t know what to say, as the official announcement wasn’t out. But yes, now I can finally say – Avunu nenu OG lo unnanu (I am part of OG).”“Thank you Sujeeth Garu for believing in me, thank you Danayya Garu for the opportunity. Pawan Kalyan Garu thank you so so much. Will forever cherish what you told me yesterday. Truly looking forward to working & sharing the screen with you. A big thank you to the press, media & the Telugu audience. Pawan Kalyan Garu’s fans – thank you for being so loving, welcoming and supportive. I promise to give this my all. Will need your blessings & support as always,” he added.

It is speculated that Arjun will play the role of an antagonist in the film. Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. OG is written and directed by Sujeeth, who previously made films like Run Raja Run and Sahoo. The film’s shooting began in April. The movie is bankrolled by one of the top producers of Tollywood, DVV Danayya, under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It is the same banner that backed SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Popular cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is wielding the camera while S Thaman is composing the music for OG. Thaman previously worked with Pawan Kalyan for Bheemla Nayak.