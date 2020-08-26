Arjun Ashokanâ€™s â€˜Member Rameshan 9th Wardâ€™ poster released

It is a trend these days for filmmakers to release a poster or first look of a film to commemorate the heroâ€™s birthday. Recently, actor Arjun Ashokan celebrated his birthday and his fans got the treat that they had been waiting for. While the makers of Super Sharanya released the poster of the film featuring Arjun, the poster of his other upcoming film Member Rameshan 9th Ward also garnered the attention of his fans.

The poster shows Arjun, Chemban Vinod and Sabareesh sharing a light moment during a break from work. The title seems to indicate that Arjun may be playing the title role, which means he could be seen as a panchayat member.

Member Rameshan 9th Ward is written and directed by debutant Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul. Besides Arjun Ashokan, the film also stars Indrans and Sabumon Abdusamad, among others. The technical crew of this film comprises Kailas Menon for music, Eldo Isaac for cinematography, Deepu Joseph for editing, Pradeep MV for art direction, Melwy J for costume designing, and Pradeep Gopalakrishnan for make-up.

It may be noted here that though Arjun has starred in many films, this is the first time that he is playing the lead role.

Besides this film, Arjun also has Thuramukham waiting for release. Nivin Pauly plays the lead role in this film, which is directed by Rajeev Ravi, who is also cranking the camera. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the â€˜chappaâ€™ system that was practised at Cochin harbour during the 1950s. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick, which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in the supporting roles.

The actorâ€™s other film in the making is Nancy Rani, a comedy-drama written and directed by Joseph Manu James. The film stars Ahaana Krishna as the female lead with Aju Varghese also roped in for a pivotal role. Lena, Mallika Sukumaran, Vishak Nair, Irshad Ali and Thomas Hari form the supporting cast. Manu Gopinath and Tao Issaro have composed the filmâ€™s original score and soundtrack while Ragesh Narayan is the cinematographer and Basodh T Baburaj has been roped in for the edits.

Arjunâ€™s Super Sharanya is directed by AD Gireesh and has Anaswara Rajan playing the titular role.

Arjunâ€™s last film to release was Trance earlier this year. Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, it had Arjun playing one of the supporting roles. Trance was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, also produced it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The film also starred Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran.

(Content provided by Digital Native)