Rajanna Sircilla collector D Krishna Bhaskar rebuked citizens who had ventured out during the janata curfew on Sunday. In videos that are now viral across social media, the district collector was out on the streets, imposing the 14-hour curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Days after the Prime Minister called for the self-imposed curfew, Telangana went further and extended it to a 24-hour curfew.
 
The Rajanna Sircilla district collector was seen stopping vehicles on the road and questioned the commuters as to why they were on the roads. The government had allow emergency and essential travel to be undertaken on the day.

The collector seized vehicles deemed travelling 'without a valid reason'.

In one of the videos, collector Krishna Bhaskar is seen stopping both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and shouted at them, asking if they were somehow 'special' to be on the roads; he asked them to leave immediately.  
 
He was also seen asking drivers whether they had any responsibility towards society and questioned why people were on the roads during the lockdown period.  

In another video, however, one man, claiming to be a local leader, asked the collector as to why he was being questioned. The district collector reportedly ordered his arrested on the spot.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called for a state-wide lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The same is being imposed across various districts.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 33 on Monday, as per figures provided by the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department.