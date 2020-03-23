Are you special? Sircilla Collector schools Janata Curfew violators in viral video

He was also seen asking drivers whether they had any responsibility towards society and questioned why people were on the roads during the lockdown period.

Rajanna Sircilla collector D Krishna Bhaskar rebuked citizens who had ventured out during the janata curfew on Sunday. In videos that are now viral across social media, the district collector was out on the streets, imposing the 14-hour curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Days after the Prime Minister called for the self-imposed curfew, Telangana went further and extended it to a 24-hour curfew.





The collector seized vehicles deemed travelling 'without a valid reason'.

Telangana's Sirisilla district collector became furious after looking public on road for no reasons. He asked them to go back to home in his style. Every collector across the country should make it strict to come on to roads. #Corona #JanathaCurfew #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/rT25u8c7Ul — Agasthya Kantu (@agasthyakantu) March 23, 2020

In one of the videos, collector Krishna Bhaskar is seen stopping both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and shouted at them, asking if they were somehow 'special' to be on the roads; he asked them to leave immediately.

Sircilla collector Krishna Bhaskar on the road getting vehicles of those who have come out seized. pic.twitter.com/QQlSLPWwKi — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) March 23, 2020

