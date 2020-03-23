The collector seized vehicles deemed travelling 'without a valid reason'.
Telangana's Sirisilla district collector became furious after looking public on road for no reasons. He asked them to go back to home in his style. Every collector across the country should make it strict to come on to roads. #Corona #JanathaCurfew #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/rT25u8c7Ul— Agasthya Kantu (@agasthyakantu) March 23, 2020
In one of the videos, collector Krishna Bhaskar is seen stopping both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and shouted at them, asking if they were somehow 'special' to be on the roads; he asked them to leave immediately.
Sircilla collector Krishna Bhaskar on the road getting vehicles of those who have come out seized. pic.twitter.com/QQlSLPWwKi— Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) March 23, 2020
In another video, however, one man, claiming to be a local leader, asked the collector as to why he was being questioned. The district collector reportedly ordered his arrested on the spot.
A man claiming to be a leader questioned Sircilla district collector Krishna Bhaskar for stopping him. And look what happened. #nellorepeddareddy pic.twitter.com/Pn0Dd1Sr0r— Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) March 23, 2020
On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called for a state-wide lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The same is being imposed across various districts.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 33 on Monday, as per figures provided by the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department.