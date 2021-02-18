AR Rahman's 'Vera Level Sago' track from Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' is out

The track was released for Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

Flix Kollywood

On the occasion of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers of Ayalaan released the first single from the movie on Wednesday. The new track titled ‘Vera Level Sago’ has been sung by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman who is also the music composer for the movie. Rahman also teamed up with lyricist Vivek to write the song.

'Vera Level Sago' marks AR Rahman’s first track as a singer in 2021, after Bigil’s 'Singappenney' in 2019. Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan have teamed up for the first time for Ayalaan.

The song created a massive buzz amongst the actor’s fans who had been eagerly waiting for the first single from the movie to release ever since the makers revealed that it will be out on the actor’s birthday on February 17.

Here are some of the responses posted by fans:

Classy, massy, folk and makes you jump and dance but also revel in the musical trance. That's #ARRahman for you. Make way! #ARR #HBDSivakarthikeyan #VeraLevelSago #Ayalaan — The Last Washello (@humanprojector) February 17, 2021

Super song sago . ARR voice — JAY kk (@JAYkkCyborg) February 17, 2021

The single was simultaneously released on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Resso. Filmmaker Ravikumar called the song a ‘musical gift’ while announcing its release.