On the occasion of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers of Ayalaan released the first single from the movie on Wednesday. The new track titled ‘Vera Level Sago’ has been sung by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman who is also the music composer for the movie. Rahman also teamed up with lyricist Vivek to write the song.
'Vera Level Sago' marks AR Rahman’s first track as a singer in 2021, after Bigil’s 'Singappenney'
VERA LEVEL SAGO Is here!— KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) February 17, 2021
https://t.co/jqC0FVNQXI
Lyric video coming up in a while #VeraLevelSago #Ayalaan #HBDSivakarthikeyan @Siva_Kartikeyan @arrahman @Ravikumar_Dir @24amstudios @Rakulpreet @Acharya1Ganesh @sonymusicsouth @DoneChannel1 @gobeatroute pic.twitter.com/0Yd0L89UHP
The song created a massive buzz amongst the actor’s fans who had been eagerly waiting for the first single from the movie to release ever since the makers revealed that it will be out on the actor’s birthday on February 17.
Here are some of the responses posted by fans:
Classy, massy, folk and makes you jump and dance but also revel in the musical trance. That's #ARRahman for you. Make way! #ARR #HBDSivakarthikeyan #VeraLevelSago #Ayalaan— The Last Washello (@humanprojector) February 17, 2021
Super song sago . ARR voice— JAY kk (@JAYkkCyborg) February 17, 2021
Nice to hear #VeraLevelSago— Nivedha (@nivi_2k_) February 17, 2021
The single was simultaneously released on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Resso. Filmmaker Ravikumar called the song a ‘musical gift’ while announcing its release.
@Siva_Kartikeyan பிறந்த நாளில் அனைவருக்கும் ஒரு இசைப்பரிசு#AyalaanFirstSingle dropping on 17th Feb!— Ravikumar R (@Ravikumar_Dir) February 15, 2021
An @arrahman musical @kjr_studios @24AMSTUDIOS @Rakulpreet #NiravShah @sonymusicsouth pic.twitter.com/SGGjsAvxcB
R Ravikumar directorial Ayalaan is a science fiction film that revolves around the life of its lead character, Ayush Narayan played by actor Sivakarthikayan, who befriends an extraterrestrial being in the movie. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. R D Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh are producing the film under the banner 24AM Studios and KJR Studious. Nirav Shah is on board as the cinematographer for the movie.
The project was subjected to production delays due to financial hurdles as well as the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely to hit the big screens this Christmas.
While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ayalaan, they are equally excited for other projects starring actor Sivakarthikeyan such as Doctor which is spearheaded by Kolamaavu Kokila-fame Nelson Dilipkumar.