The track was released for Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan in Vera Level Sagos poster from Tamil movie Ayalaan
Flix Kollywood Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 13:27
TNM Staff

On the occasion of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers of Ayalaan released the first single from the movie on Wednesday. The new track titled ‘Vera Level Sago’ has been sung by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman who is also the music composer for the movie. Rahman also teamed up with lyricist Vivek to write the song.

'Vera Level Sago' marks AR Rahman’s first track as a singer in 2021, after Bigil’s 'Singappenney' in 2019.  Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan have teamed up for the first time for Ayalaan.  

The song created a massive buzz amongst the actor’s fans who had been eagerly waiting for the first single from the movie to release ever since the makers revealed that it will be out on the actor’s birthday on February 17. 

Here are some of the responses posted by fans:  

 

The single was simultaneously released on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Resso. Filmmaker Ravikumar called the song a ‘musical gift’ while announcing its release. 

R Ravikumar directorial Ayalaan is a science fiction film that revolves around the life of its lead character, Ayush Narayan played by actor Sivakarthikayan,  who befriends an extraterrestrial being in the movie. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. R D Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh are producing the film under the banner 24AM Studios and KJR Studious. Nirav Shah is on board as the cinematographer for the movie. 

The project was subjected to production delays due to financial hurdles as well as the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely to hit the big screens this Christmas.   

While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ayalaan, they are equally excited for other projects starring actor Sivakarthikeyan such as Doctor which is spearheaded by Kolamaavu Kokila-fame Nelson Dilipkumar. 

 

