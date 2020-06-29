AR Rahman's festive 'Thumbi Thullal' from Vikram's 'Cobra' is out

'Thumbi Thullal' from Vikram’s Cobra, composed by AR Rahman and performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhayankar, is here to make your Monday better. While the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has halted all film processes, Cobra’s team has decided to launch the audio of this song from the film’s album.

The song, which is available for streaming on Jio Saavn, sets the mood for a performance that precedes a gathering. From the promotional images already shared, it can be inferred that the song plays while the film’s lead characters, played by Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty, get engaged to each other. There are plenty of chorus portions in the song, adding to its festive mood.

This song has plenty of AR Rahman tropes in it, especially in its chorus, and comes across as a perfect blend of the evolution of his composing styles, from the '90s to now. One can discern a whiff of his Bombay, Uyire, Varalaru and O Kadhal Kanmani albums mixed into this song.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra was scheduled to release last month, in May 2020. Now, its release has been pushed indefinitely due to the lockdown. Vikram dons multiple looks in the film and a sneak peek was released earlier.

Talking about the film, the director had said in an interview with the Times of India, “The protagonist’s character and cobra has a link. If I reveal anything more now, it will give away too many details. Also, since the film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, I wanted a title that works in all languages. Hence, we zeroed in on Cobra.”

The director had also confirmed that the film would release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his Tamil debut in this film. KS Ravikumar, Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig form the rest of the film’s cast. Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film’s cinematography has been handled by Sivakumar Vijayan.