AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares pics

Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed got engaged on December 29, on the occasion of her birthday.

Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday, January 2, announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed, a sound engineer. The duo got engaged on December 29 in Chennai.

"With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #ThankYou," she captioned her post.

Her fiance also posted a collage of the two of them from his social media handle. “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” he said on Instagram.

Last year, Khatija Rahman sang a song called ‘Rock A Bye Baby’ for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama Mimi, which was composed by her father. She also performed with AR Rahman during popular English band U2’s concert in Mumbai in 2019. Khatija made her debut at the young age of 14, with the song ‘O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha’ in the 2010 film Enthiran. The movie starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, and Khatija sang the song alongside the legendary singer SP Balahsubranyam. ‘O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha’ was also composed by AR Rahman.

According to reports, the ceremony was an intimate one, with only close friends and family in attendance, due to the threat of COVID-19 and the new variant Omicron. Khatija and Mohamed’s wedding will also likely be an intimate affair, reports say.

AR Rahman is married to Saira Banu, and the couple have two daughters – Khatija and Rahima – along with a son, Ameen.