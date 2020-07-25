AR Rahman sidelined in Bollywood by rumours? What 'Dil Bechara' director told him

In an interview, Rahman said that he does not say no to good movies, but that a gang is working against him in Bollywood.

Flix Entertainment

Music maestro AR Rahman has been composing music across film industries, including Bollywood, for many years. While he has been mostly composing music for Tamil movies, Rahman's latest album is for the Sushant Singh Rajput film Dil Bechara.

In an interview with Radio Mirchi’s RJ Suren during a special show, when asked why he doesn’t compose music for more Bollywood movies, he reportedly said that rumours have been spread about him. “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours,” Rahman said.

During the interaction, he also reportedly spoke about the music he has composed for other Bollywood movies including Tamasha, Rockstar, Dil Se and Guru.

Speaking about his experience in Bollywood, he narrated an incident with Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra. Rahman said that Chhabra had been told many stories about him and was advised not to approach Rahman.

“When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him [Rahman] and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.” he reportedly said.

He added that people were expecting him to do more work, but that there is a “gang of people” who are preventing that from happening.

“It’s fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from god. I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me,” he said.

The nepotism debate has been raging in Bollywood after Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment last month. Several allegations have been doing the rounds, with many suggesting that the actor took the decision because he was sidelined in the film industry.